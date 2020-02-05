Almost 200 dogs saved from US puppy farm
The Tunica Humane Society found 102 dogs in a building and 90 more dogs outside in makeshift cages after a tip-off from the public.

Rescuers say it was some of the worst animal living conditions they had ever seen.

Some of the animals were blind, matted and in need of urgent medical attention.

