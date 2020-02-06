Pelosi defends tearing up Trump's speech
Pelosi defends tearing up Trump's speech

The House Speaker said her actions were justified when she ripped up President Trump's State of the Union manifesto.

During his address on Tuesday, he hailed the "great American comeback".

Mr Trump also accused Democrats of planning to force American taxpayers to provide unlimited free healthcare to undocumented immigrants to which Mrs Pelosi was observed twice mouthing: "Not true."

