From anti-drugs campaigner to cannabis chef
Meet the cannabis chef leading a culinary revolution

The legal cannabis market in the US is booming and edibles - food that contains cannabis - are becoming increasingly popular.

The country's first cannabis cafe recently opened in Los Angeles, although cannabis-infused food can't currently be made on site.

Andrea Drummer is the co-founder and one of the nation's leading cannabis chefs.

But she started out life as an anti-drugs counsellor.

Video produced by Trystan Young.

  • 07 Feb 2020
