From anti-drugs campaigner to cannabis chef

Meet the cannabis chef leading a culinary revolution
The legal cannabis market in the US is booming and edibles - food that contains cannabis - are becoming increasingly popular.
The country's first cannabis cafe recently opened in Los Angeles, although cannabis-infused food can't currently be made on site.
Andrea Drummer is the co-founder and one of the nation's leading cannabis chefs.
But she started out life as an anti-drugs counsellor.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
07 Feb 2020
