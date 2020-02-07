Was this Trump's best week yet?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Was this Trump's best week yet?

From the Iowa caucus mishap to his acquittal in the Senate, the US president will have enjoyed the headlines this week.

A new Gallup poll even showed him with a 49% approval rating, his personal best.

David Barker, a professor of government at American University, talks us through it all.

Video by Chloe Kim

  • 07 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Personality clash: Trump and Pelosi spar over faith