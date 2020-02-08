Was this Trump's best week yet?
From the Iowa caucus mishap to his acquittal in the Senate, the US president will have enjoyed the headlines. A new Gallup poll even showed him with a 49% approval rating, his personal best. David Barker of American University talks us through it all.

