'One of the largest data breaches in history'
The US has charged four Chinese military officers with the cyber-attacks on credit agency Equifax.

According to court documents, the four accused allegedly spent weeks in the company's system, breaking into security networks and stealing personal data in 2017.

More than 147 million Americans were affected by the hack. Some UK and Canadian customers were also affected.

  • 10 Feb 2020
