Fifth largest refinery in US catches fire
Fifth largest refinery in US catches fire in Louisiana

An ExxonMobil refinery caught fire on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.

The firm's volunteer firefighters worked to put out the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The Baton Rouge fire department is monitoring the air quality around the site.

  • 12 Feb 2020
