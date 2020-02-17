Media player
The doctors and lawyers giving advice on TikTok
The BBC meets a fertility doctor, a psychiatrist and an immigration lawyer in the US who are all using the app to help combat misinformation in their fields.
Video by Shrai Popat
17 Feb 2020
Share
