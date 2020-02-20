Democratic rivals attack Bloomberg in TV debate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democratic rivals attack Michael Bloomberg in TV debate
US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg came under fire in his first debate in the race to win the Democratic nomination.
In a televised debate in Nevada on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman was criticised by the other candidates for his record as mayor of New York, and for his purchase of millions of dollars of advertising slots to win support.
Bernie Sanders, the front-runner in the race, was also targeted by the other candidates.
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51570445/democratic-rivals-attack-michael-bloomberg-in-tv-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window