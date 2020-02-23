Media player
Hip-hop's iconic photos go on display
The International Center of Photography in New York is showcasing photos of hip-hop's greatest stars.
The ICP's Vikki Tobak describes the exhibition as watching your favourite musical icons grow up in front of your eyes.
Included in the project is the photographer behind the famous image of The Notorious B.I.G wearing a crown.
23 Feb 2020
