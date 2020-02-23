Sanders: Americans are 'sick and tired of a president who lies'
US Democratic race: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders has cemented his status as the Democratic front-runner to take on Donald Trump in November's US presidential election.

He is projected to win Nevada's caucuses, and early results suggest he is on course for a large victory.

  • 23 Feb 2020
