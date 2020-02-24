Weinstein survivors 'heroic'

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said this was "a new landscape for sex assault survivors."

Film producer Harvey Weinstein - who has denied all charges - has been convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013.

Speaking outside court, Mr Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala told reporters his team would be appealing, adding that they had requested for Weinstein to be held in a "medical facility."

