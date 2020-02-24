Memorial service held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Video

A public memorial service was held at the Staples Centre for NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, 13, who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

His widow Vanessa Bryant spoke candidly to the crowd of 20,000 people about her loss.

Beyonce and Alicia Keys performed and fans, with and without tickets, paid their respects outside of the stadium.

Earlier, Ms Bryant announced she is suing the owner of the helicopter, which was involved in the crash.