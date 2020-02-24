Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Memorial service held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
A public memorial service was held at the Staples Centre for NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, 13, who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.
His widow Vanessa Bryant spoke candidly to the crowd of 20,000 people about her loss.
Beyonce and Alicia Keys performed and fans, with and without tickets, paid their respects outside of the stadium.
Earlier, Ms Bryant announced she is suing the owner of the helicopter, which was involved in the crash.
-
24 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51622833/memorial-service-held-for-kobe-and-gianna-bryantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window