'Justice is finally here' for Weinstein says lawyer
Harvey Weinstein: 'This justice has been a long time coming' says Gloria Allred

Accusers of Harvey Weinstein have welcomed the guilty verdicts in the rape and sexual assault case against the former Hollywood mogul.

Speaking outside the courthouse in New York, Gloria Allred, who represented some of the ex-film mogul's victims, said Weinstein shouldn't be surprised he's faced "criminal consequences".

  • 25 Feb 2020
