Video
Making chopsticks into house furnishings
ChopValue collects 350,000 used chopsticks from Vancouver restaurants every week.
The bamboo utensils are cleaned and transformed into new products like kitchenware and tabletops.
The company's aim is to reduce waste and create a "viable business" out of an everyday product.
29 Feb 2020
