Weinstein's lawyer: 'The fight is not over'

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will appeal a guilty verdict in the rape and sexual assault cases against him.

His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told BBC Newsnight "the fight is not over" and insisted that she still believed him to be innocent.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted in New York City of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

He was cleared of the most serious count of predatory sexual assault.