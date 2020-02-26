Weinstein's lawyer: 'The fight is not over'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno: 'The fight is not over'
Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will appeal a guilty verdict in the rape and sexual assault cases against him.
His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told BBC Newsnight "the fight is not over" and insisted that she still believed him to be innocent.
Weinstein, 67, was convicted in New York City of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.
He was cleared of the most serious count of predatory sexual assault.
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51639297/weinstein-s-lawyer-donna-rotunno-the-fight-is-not-overRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window