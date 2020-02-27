Media player
How making a violin brought these two together
When Nashville musician Amanda asked violinmaker Ray to make her a new instrument, little did she know where it would lead.
Not only did he share with her the secrets of his craft, but the two strangers soon became firm friends.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins in Tennessee
27 Feb 2020
