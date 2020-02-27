Video

President Trump says he has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the response to coronavirus in the country.

Both men told a White House news conference that the risk to the American people "remained very low".

Mr Trump said of the 15 people diagnosed with the disease who have been in quarantine, only one was still ill in hospital. A total of 60 cases have been reported in the US.

The president said he attributed what he called the success in dealing with the virus to good early decisions to contain it, which were originally "ridiculed".