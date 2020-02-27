'We're not over-reacting nor under-reacting'

Video

The head of Paediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital says the fact someone contracted the disease without coming into contact with someone or visiting a country where there was an outbreak is “a cause for concern”.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the state was prepared but they were "not over-reacting nor under-reacting".

The CDC urges people to follow the same precautions that they would for the common cold or the flu.

There are currently 60 confirmed cases in the US and 10 in Canada but officials say local risk remains low, although this could change.