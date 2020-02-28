How a violin found me an unexpected friend
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How a violin found me a friend

Ray DeMeo and Amanda Ewing were strangers in Nashville until she became his apprentice and the two became close friends.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Feb 2020