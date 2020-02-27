Burst water main leaves drivers stranded
Burst water main leaves drivers stranded

A burst water main caught drivers out on the East Loop 610 in Houston, Texas.

Flooding led to cars being submerged and people having to take refuge on their roofs.

The chaos forced some schools and restaurants to close as well.

Authorities say there have been no reported injuries.

