Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burst water main leaves drivers stranded
A burst water main caught drivers out on the East Loop 610 in Houston, Texas.
Flooding led to cars being submerged and people having to take refuge on their roofs.
The chaos forced some schools and restaurants to close as well.
Authorities say there have been no reported injuries.
-
27 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window