Why is the Latino vote so important in US?
US election 2020: Why is the Latino vote so important?

The 2020 election marks the first time that Latinos will be the largest racial or ethnic minority in the electorate, with 32 million eligible voters.

The BBC went to Texas, a state with 5.6 million eligible Latino voters, to find out why their vote is important and what they're looking for in a Democratic candidate.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 02 Mar 2020
