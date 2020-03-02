'We were supposed to go home and now we're not'
Coronavirus: US couple's four-week quarantine extended

Cheryl and Paul Molesky have spent four weeks in quarantine - two on a cruise ship and two more at US air force base.

They were due to go home on Monday, then officials told them they had to stay.

The BBC spoke to them from their room at the air base about the emotional rollercoaster of life in quarantine.

