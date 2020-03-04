It was Biden's day - but what next for big three?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Super Tuesday results: What next for the big three?

Super Tuesday provided contrasting fortunes for the Democratic candidates hoping to take on Donald Trump.

BBC reporters were on the ground with the three leading campaigns as the results came in (but with no decision yet in the all-important Texas and California contests).

Here are their verdicts on where Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg stand now.

  • 04 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Bloomberg loses badly then rolls out Trump jokes