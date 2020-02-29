Trump calls coronavirus criticism Democrat 'hoax'
US President Donald Trump has called criticism from Democrats over his reaction to the global coronavirus outbreak as a "hoax".

“The Democrats are politicising the coronavirus,” he said at a campaign rally in South Carolina.

More than 83,650 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally, the vast majority of them in China.

More than 60 have been infected in the US. President Trump says the spread of coronavirus is "well under control".

  • 29 Feb 2020
