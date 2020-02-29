More coronavirus cases in the United States 'likely'
Coronavirus: Trump says more US cases 'likely'

US President Donald Trump said more cases of the coronavirus are "likely" in the United States.

His comments came at a press conference following the first confirmed death from the virus in the US, after a "medically high-risk" patient died in Washington state.

  • 29 Feb 2020
