Coronavirus: Trump says more US cases 'likely'
US President Donald Trump said more cases of the coronavirus are "likely" in the United States.
His comments came at a press conference following the first confirmed death from the virus in the US, after a "medically high-risk" patient died in Washington state.
29 Feb 2020
