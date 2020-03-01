‘I believe we can beat Donald Trump' - Biden

Media player
South Carolina primary: Winner Biden says he can beat Trump
Joe Biden romped to a massive win in the fourth state to pick a Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump.
Giving his victory speech in South Carolina, he vowed to beat Mr Trump and had a dig at his rival Bernie Sanders.
01 Mar 2020
