Watch: Pete Buttigieg ends run for president

Pete Buttigieg ends Democratic White House campaign
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend Indiana, has ended his run for the presidency of the United States.
The 38-year-old was the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate when he announced his campaign to secure the Democratic party nomination.
He ended his campaign after coming fourth in the South Carolina primary.
Read more: Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race for White House
02 Mar 2020
