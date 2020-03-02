Watch: Pete Buttigieg ends run for president
Pete Buttigieg ends Democratic White House campaign

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend Indiana, has ended his run for the presidency of the United States.

The 38-year-old was the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate when he announced his campaign to secure the Democratic party nomination.

He ended his campaign after coming fourth in the South Carolina primary.

  • 02 Mar 2020
