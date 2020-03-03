Tornadoes strike central Tennessee
At least nine people have died after two tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee, including the southern US state's biggest city, Nashville.

Local officials said the twisters also caused widespread damage to buildings in the city.

  • 03 Mar 2020
