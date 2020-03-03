Media player
Aerial footage shows Nashville tornado damage
At least 22 people have died after two tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee, including the state's biggest city Nashville.
Officials said the tornadoes also caused widespread damage to buildings in the city.
03 Mar 2020
