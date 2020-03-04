Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Super Tuesday: BBC finds Bloomberg campaign offices empty
BBC Newsnight's David Grossman found empty campaign offices and phone banks in the state with the largest number of delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51731322/super-tuesday-bbc-finds-bloomberg-campaign-offices-emptyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window