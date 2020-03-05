'Little girls will have to wait for woman president'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elizabeth Warren: 'Girls will have to wait for woman president'
Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race but says she's not ready to endorse a rival.
Speaking outside her home in Massachusetts, she was asked what it meant that the contest for the Democratic nomination had come down to two white men.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51743583/elizabeth-warren-girls-will-have-to-wait-for-woman-presidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window