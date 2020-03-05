'Little girls will have to wait for woman president'
Elizabeth Warren: 'Girls will have to wait for woman president'

Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race but says she's not ready to endorse a rival.

Speaking outside her home in Massachusetts, she was asked what it meant that the contest for the Democratic nomination had come down to two white men.

  05 Mar 2020
