'I received death threats for having coronavirus'
A man who contracted the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has said he has received "graphic" death threats.
Carl Goldman, who owns California-based radio station KHTS and remains in self-isolation, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme there was "a lot of unnecessary hysteria".
06 Mar 2020
