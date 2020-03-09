Trapped in America's coronavirus epicentre

Video

A care home near Seattle is at the centre of America's coronavirus outbreak, with more than a dozen deaths, and residents confined to their rooms.

Susan Hailey, 76, was in the Life Care Center to prepare for surgery, but is now quarantined in her room after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Susan is still waiting for test results to see if she has Covid-19.

Her daughters told the BBC's Chris Buckler they feel helpless, and have only been able to see their mother through a window.