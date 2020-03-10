Trump says he would get tested for coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it'
President Donald Trump hasn't been tested for the coronavirus after interacting with self-quarantined lawmakers.
"I feel extremely good," he said. The president told reporters he was advised a test would be unnecessary.
-
10 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51826028/trump-i-don-t-think-it-s-a-big-deal-i-would-do-itRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window