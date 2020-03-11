Biden: 'We are a step closer to restoring decency'
Joe Biden: 'We are a step closer to restoring decency'

After winning three more states in the race for the Democratic nomination, former Vice-President Joe Biden said he would bring back American leadership in the US and the world.

Mr Biden was speaking in Pennsylvania after his scheduled rally in Ohio was cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

