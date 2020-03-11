Media player
Bernie Sanders: 'We are winning the generational debate'
Though presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders did not pick up as many delegates as he had hoped in last night's primaries, he vowed to fight on because his campaign resonates with younger voters.
11 Mar 2020
