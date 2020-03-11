Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years

Media player
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail
Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.
He was found guilty in a trial in New York last month, a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures.
Dozens of women have accused him of sexual misconduct.
His lawyers say they will appeal against his conviction.
11 Mar 2020
