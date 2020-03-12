'We want to make sure we can get back home'
Coronavirus: Trump travel ban leaves Europe passengers worried

President Donald Trump's coronavirus travel ban on 26 European countries has caused confusion and concern at travel hubs on the continent.

At Amsterdam Schiphol airport, passengers from the US and European countries told the BBC's Anna Holligan they were scrambling for information.

  • 12 Mar 2020
