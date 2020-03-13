What's it like to get tested for coronavirus?

Media player
Coronavirus: What happens when you're tested for Covid-19?
When the doctor becomes the patient.
Dr Nick Spanos, who works at the Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, shares his experience of what it's like to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
"It’s very very uncomfortable but obviously it needs to be done," he said.
13 Mar 2020
