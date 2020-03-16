Canada to bar entry to most foreigners

Video

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will be closing its borders to anyone who is not a citizen, a permanent resident or a US citizen.

Only Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver airports will be accepting international flights from Wednesday.

"As the virus continues its spread, we've decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your families safe," Mr Trudeau said.

Canada had at least 324 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across all 10 provinces as of Monday morning. There are an additional 17 presumptive cases.