Trump tells Americans to avoid public spaces
President Trump said that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

He urged people to avoid bars, restaurants, food courts and crowds.

The US has so far had more than 4,200 cases of the virus and 74 deaths.

The coronavirus task force's other new guidelines include older Americans being urged to stay home, people working from home as well as schooling being at home.

  • 16 Mar 2020
