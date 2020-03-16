Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Trump tells Americans to avoid public spaces
President Trump said that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
He urged people to avoid bars, restaurants, food courts and crowds.
The US has so far had more than 4,200 cases of the virus and 74 deaths.
The coronavirus task force's other new guidelines include older Americans being urged to stay home, people working from home as well as schooling being at home.
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51920128/coronavirus-trump-tells-americans-to-avoid-public-spacesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window