'We weren't prepared for the media'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Trump blames media for virus spread

The president criticised the media's coverage of his decision to ban those coming to the US from China.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Trump grilled on use of term 'Chinese virus'