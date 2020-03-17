Media player
Coronavirus: 'We're looking at sending cheques immediately'
The US Secretary to the Treasury has announced measures to help workers affected by the coronavirus disruptions.
Steve Mnuchin announced that the government would be "looking at sending cheques immediately".
On Monday 16 March, President Trump urged people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people and to avoid bars, restaurants, food courts and crowds.
As of Tuesday 17 March, 75 people have died in the US from the virus and there are 4,226 reported cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
17 Mar 2020
