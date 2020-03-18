Biden to Sanders supporters: 'I hear you'
Joe Biden: 'I want to unify this party, then the nation'

Former US vice-president Joe Biden has swept to victory in Democratic primary elections in Florida and Illinois.

Taking another big stride towards becoming the candidate to face President Donald Trump in November, Mr Biden appealed to supporters of rival Bernie Sanders to "unify this party".

