Video

Two violinists dressed in lifejackets have put on a widely shared performance in a US supermarket, amid panic-buying over the coronavirus.

Bonnie Von Duyke and Emer Kinsella performed the 19th Century hymn Nearer My God to Thee, known to many for its use in the film Titanic, in a toilet paper aisle. Video of the performance was posted online.

They tell the BBC they hope it may help people cope, and bring some light-hearted relief.

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd