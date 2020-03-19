Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hiking and beach cleaning - in heels and drag
Pattie Gonia is on a mission to get everyone outside and caring for Mother Nature for a little bit more.
She now organises group hikes and rubbish on trail pick-ups across the United States.
Pattie says "The outdoors just is and accepts us for who we are."
Video by Chloe Kim.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window