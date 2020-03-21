60 days of coronavirus in the US - in 60 seconds
The first case of Covid-19 in the United States appeared in Seattle, Washington, on 21 January. Two months later, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency as the country battles to control the pandemic. More than 200 people have died.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 21 Mar 2020