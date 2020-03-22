Art in the age of social distancing

Media player
Online festival celebrates arts affected by Covid-19
Playwright Nick Green launched the Social Distancing Festival to shine a spotlight on lost projects. The website (socialdistancingfestival.com) has received 400 submissions from around the world.
22 Mar 2020
