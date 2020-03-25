Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Celebrating a birthday party by video chat
With social distancing in full swing and some states enforcing mandated lockdowns, people have found creative ways to adjust to the new normal online.
The BBC spoke with Americans passing the time with virtual movie nights, digital happy hours and birthdays on video messaging platforms.
Video by Shrai Popat and Caché McClay
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window